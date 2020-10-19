Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,339.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,278.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,072.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,204.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.