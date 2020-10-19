Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, analysts expect Sun Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SUI opened at $146.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.43.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Earnings History for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

