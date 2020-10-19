National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Oilwell Varco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. National Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

