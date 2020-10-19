National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Oilwell Varco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NOV stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. National Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
About National Oilwell Varco
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
