KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:KEY opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47.
In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
