KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.