Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2,875.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after acquiring an additional 591,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.