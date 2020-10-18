Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 954 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

