Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 954 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $265.93 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

