Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Facebook by 134.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2,875.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after acquiring an additional 591,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.17. The stock has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

