Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day moving average of $234.17. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.