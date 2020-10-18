412 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 412 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $502.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.24 and its 200-day moving average is $420.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.