Norway Savings Bank Has $27,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

