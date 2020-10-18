Norway Savings Bank Sells 178 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 136,674 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $288.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

