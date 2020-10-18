Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 11,696 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

