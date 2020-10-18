Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $30.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BofA Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

