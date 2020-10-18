Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $16.19 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $350,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

T opened at $27.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

