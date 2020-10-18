Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

