Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

