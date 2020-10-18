Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securiti cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

