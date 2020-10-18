Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

