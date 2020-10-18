Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

