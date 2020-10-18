Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after purchasing an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

