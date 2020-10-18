Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $3,265,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Professional Planning lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 12,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 52,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average is $129.14. The stock has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

