Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Walmart by 24.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

