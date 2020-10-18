Norway Savings Bank Sells 325 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

