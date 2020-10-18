Allred Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 55,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.9% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

