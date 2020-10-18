Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

