UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 89,211 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day moving average is $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

