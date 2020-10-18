Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

