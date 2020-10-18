Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,977 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,676,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 592,703 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

