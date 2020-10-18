The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,676,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.