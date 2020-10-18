Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.