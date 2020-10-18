Norway Savings Bank Buys 410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

