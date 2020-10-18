Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 209,990 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF
Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF
Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,977 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,977 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.
The Walt Disney Company Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
Norway Savings Bank Buys 410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
Norway Savings Bank Buys 410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report