Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

