Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

