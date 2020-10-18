Norway Savings Bank Sells 122 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 359,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.