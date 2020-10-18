Norway Savings Bank Sells 122 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 359,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.59.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF
Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF
Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,977 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,977 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.
The Walt Disney Company Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.
Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,055 Shares of Pfizer Inc.
Norway Savings Bank Buys 410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company
Norway Savings Bank Buys 410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report