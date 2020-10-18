Norway Savings Bank Buys 331 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.