Norway Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

