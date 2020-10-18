Norway Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RTX opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
