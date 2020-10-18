Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

