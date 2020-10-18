Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,089 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.30.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.