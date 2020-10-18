Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 75 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

