Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

