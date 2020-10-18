PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

