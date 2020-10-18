Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,974,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,435 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 93.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

