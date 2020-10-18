Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $10,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

