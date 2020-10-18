First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 5,551 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in AT&T were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

