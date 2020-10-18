Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 679 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

