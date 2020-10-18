Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $3.43 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 21,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 55,160 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.30.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.06. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

