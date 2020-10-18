First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

NYSE HD opened at $287.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.27. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

