The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 67,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 120.6% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 605,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 331,074 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.